Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.23.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $138.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.21. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $103.12 and a 12-month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,435,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,336,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

