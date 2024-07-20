PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.07

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and traded as low as $18.92. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 2,008,563 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
