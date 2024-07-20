PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.07

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and traded as low as $18.92. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 2,008,563 shares traded.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDI. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 676.8% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.