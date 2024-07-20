Piper Sandler Boosts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $47.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EQT. Mizuho increased their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. EQT has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EQT will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $737,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,802 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 4,680.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $75,387,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

