Piper Sandler Lowers Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $54.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.62% from the company’s previous close.

MUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $41.66 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.