Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 86,050.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,620,001. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at $11,620,001. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,884 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.68. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $87.21 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

