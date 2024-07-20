Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,947,506 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $242,943,000 after acquiring an additional 283,376 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $97,800,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,095 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,913,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 150,088 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The business had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

