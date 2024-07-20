Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PLYM. Wedbush upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.26%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

