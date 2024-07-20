POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Trading Down 5.7%

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.56 and last traded at C$4.60. Approximately 91,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 109,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.88.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$256.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.55.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.79625 EPS for the current year.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

