Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Post by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Post by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Post

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,456.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,456.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE POST opened at $109.46 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.47.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

