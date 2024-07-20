PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on September 12th

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

PPG Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. PPG Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $9.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $128.04 on Friday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

