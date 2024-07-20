PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stake Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PPL by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 866,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,848,000 after buying an additional 60,589 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 461,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 333,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 52.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 52,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

