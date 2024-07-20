PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at ATB Capital

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.94.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.1 %

PSK stock opened at C$28.10 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$21.22 and a 52 week high of C$28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.38.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9703787 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.89%.

Insider Transactions at PrairieSky Royalty

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,250.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,300 shares of company stock worth $294,989. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

