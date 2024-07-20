Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 30.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PCOR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,446,265.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,554 shares of company stock valued at $20,236,420 in the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PCOR opened at $68.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.33. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

