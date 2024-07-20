Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Up 0.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $174.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Procter & Gamble traded as high as $170.10 and last traded at $169.92. Approximately 948,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,472,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.44.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.30 and a 200 day moving average of $160.83. The company has a market capitalization of $396.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

