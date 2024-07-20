ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACDC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71. ProFrac has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $581.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that ProFrac will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 194,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $1,804,598.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74,935,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,396,855.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 194,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $1,804,598.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,935,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,396,855.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Farris Wilks acquired 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $7,286,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,541,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,595,083.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 964,678 shares of company stock worth $13,268,657 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACDC. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at $8,580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ProFrac by 712.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 130,757 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in ProFrac in the fourth quarter valued at about $956,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

