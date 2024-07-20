ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Gap Up to $2.30

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.40. ProKidney shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 16,912 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

ProKidney Stock Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $483.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.10.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ProKidney

In related news, insider Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $70,331.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at $562,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ProKidney news, insider Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $70,331.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 16,438 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $41,259.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,536.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProKidney by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProKidney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

