Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $119.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLD. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

PLD opened at $123.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.97 and a 200 day moving average of $120.30. The company has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Prologis by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Prologis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

