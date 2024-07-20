ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,103 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,467,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,519 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 131,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 4.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

