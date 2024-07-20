ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.5 %

TMHC stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.