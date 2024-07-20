ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 876 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MUR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

