ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,218 shares of company stock worth $27,144,928 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CENT opened at $39.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CENT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

