ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VLTO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Veralto

Veralto Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VLTO opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.20. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.