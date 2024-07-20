ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7,133.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,670,000 after purchasing an additional 947,011 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,445,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $27,895,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameren by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,574,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,925,000 after acquiring an additional 223,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,289,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,335,838,000 after acquiring an additional 180,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE opened at $74.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $88.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.97.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

