ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Comerica
In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Comerica Price Performance
Shares of Comerica stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comerica Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.
About Comerica
Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.
