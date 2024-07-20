ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMA

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.