ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,240 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $2,003,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG opened at $191.21 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $135.10 and a 1 year high of $194.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.35.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

