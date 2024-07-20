ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,567 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,570 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $174,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,247 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock worth $24,211,000 after buying an additional 1,739,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,819,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2,629.6% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 350,775 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 337,924 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $18.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAL. HSBC assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAL

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.