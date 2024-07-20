ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 581 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter worth $30,000. Motco grew its holdings in Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.62.

Kellanova Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of K stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $68.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $4,493,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,920,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,901,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $4,493,728.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,920,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,901,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,904,084. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

