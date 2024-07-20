ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

Insulet Stock Up 0.0 %

PODD stock opened at $195.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.98. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $289.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

