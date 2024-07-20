ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up to $128.84

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $128.84, but opened at $136.10. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $134.25, with a volume of 84,115 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.72 and a 200 day moving average of $99.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

