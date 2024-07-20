ProShares Ultra Silver Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 8,023 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical volume of 5,510 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Down 3.9 %

AGQ stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $47.28.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

