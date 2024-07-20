ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,035,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 3,120,073 shares.The stock last traded at $91.32 and had previously closed at $91.10.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 2,562.3% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,420,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,619,000 after buying an additional 1,367,026 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 56,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 37,769 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 57.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.