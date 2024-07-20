PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in PTC by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $4,316,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $114,043,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $9,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

PTC stock opened at $175.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,951. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

