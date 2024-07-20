Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $312.48

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $312.48 and last traded at $312.45, with a volume of 31625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $309.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PSA. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.64.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 615.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,373,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $7,319,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

