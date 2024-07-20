Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Up to $16.38

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.38, but opened at $16.86. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 13,060 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulse Biosciences

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 189,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

