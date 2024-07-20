PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $5.93 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.63.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

