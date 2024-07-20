Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Issued By National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$32.64 million for the quarter.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
