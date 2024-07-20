Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALK. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

NYSE ALK opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $54.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,811,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $36,993,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,543,000 after buying an additional 660,455 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 869,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 612,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 571,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 558,291 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

