Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Decreased by Zacks Research

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

APA stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. APA has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. APA’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in APA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in APA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in APA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

