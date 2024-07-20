Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.35). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.66) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AXSM. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.25.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $84.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,740,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,474,000 after buying an additional 43,512 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,616,000 after acquiring an additional 556,370 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 305,264 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 685,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,701,000 after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 520,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

