Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Cut by Raymond James (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. National Bankshares raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$182.79.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.3 %

CNR stock opened at C$165.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$167.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$170.92. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

