Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Increased by Analyst

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Centuri in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centuri’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centuri’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centuri in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Centuri in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Centuri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRI opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Centuri has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $528.02 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Centuri news, CFO Gregory A. Izenstark bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory A. Izenstark bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Dill purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $740,250 over the last quarter.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

