Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Cut by Analyst

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

COP opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

