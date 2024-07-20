Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.13 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MFC. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

MFC opened at C$35.62 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$23.69 and a 12 month high of C$37.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.07. The firm has a market cap of C$64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 29.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total value of C$3,433,852.34. In related news, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$1,714,560.00. Also, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total value of C$3,433,852.34. Insiders sold 157,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,706 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.