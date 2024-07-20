Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. Reduced by National Bank Financial (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Pan American Silver in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAAS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE PAAS opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pan American Silver by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,833,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,066,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 15,618.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,803,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,309 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,899,000 after acquiring an additional 786,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,207,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 616,804 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.