Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.80 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAND. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.01%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

