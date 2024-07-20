Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Boosted by Zacks Research

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

SEI Investments Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SEIC opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.78. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,795,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,925,220.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $8,406,920. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 78.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 184.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 181.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

