Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07).

SLDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $8.22 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $315.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 920,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $23,935,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,741,000 after acquiring an additional 904,160 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.