Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Melius reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV opened at $27.20 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 179.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

