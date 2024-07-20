Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
LUV opened at $27.20 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 179.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
