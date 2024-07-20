Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Yangarra Resources Ltd. Cut by Analyst (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Yangarra Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Yangarra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of C$40.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.10 million.
Yangarra Resources Price Performance
About Yangarra Resources
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yangarra Resources
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.