Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issued By Zacks Research

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $191.21 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $135.10 and a 52 week high of $194.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,003,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

